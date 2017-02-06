Top Stories
Mon, 06 February 2017 at 12:40 pm

Sophie Turner Took Down Donald & Melania Trump on Twitter in One Tweet

Sophie Turner Took Down Donald & Melania Trump on Twitter in One Tweet

Game of ThronesSophie Turner just trolled Donald Trump and his wife Melania so hard on Twitter and people are taking notice.

Back in January, a Twitter user posted a photo of the First Couple and asked, “Name a better duo? I’ll wait.”

The tweet received many responses, including some people noting that the Obamas are a better duo. Sophie‘s response came the next day, and showed a photo of a fork, and a photo of an electrical socket.

Click inside to read some of the responses to Sophie’s tweet…
  • SquidBillie

    Maybe she should try getting over herself.

  • Darija

    LOL well… Melania and Donald don’t love each other. She wanted a rich man, he wanted a beautiful woman by his side. She doesn’t want to be FLOTUS, one of them will file for divorce when he’s out of office.

  • j k

    why is this news now

  • cutitout

    Clever slayage.

