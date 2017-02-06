Sophie Turner Took Down Donald & Melania Trump on Twitter in One Tweet
Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner just trolled Donald Trump and his wife Melania so hard on Twitter and people are taking notice.
Back in January, a Twitter user posted a photo of the First Couple and asked, “Name a better duo? I’ll wait.”
The tweet received many responses, including some people noting that the Obamas are a better duo. Sophie‘s response came the next day, and showed a photo of a fork, and a photo of an electrical socket.
@81 pic.twitter.com/dLAvyGBBsN
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 27, 2017
