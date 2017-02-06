Top Stories
Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Gisele Bundchen &amp; Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

Gisele Bundchen & Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Mon, 06 February 2017 at 1:22 pm

Tom Brady's Post-Super Bowl 2017 Plans Revealed

Tom Brady's Post-Super Bowl 2017 Plans Revealed

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has some very sweet plans after winning the 2017 Super Bowl and being named the game’s MVP: he’s going to be spending time with his kids!

“My sisters, all my kids, my little girl was there,” Tom, 39, told reporters at his press conference today about his family being at the game. “It will be nice to go home to them, they haven’t had their dad around a lot lately. I am going to be a dad for a little bit.”

“To be able to celebrate with our teammates and my family, it’s a night you’ll never forget,” Tom said.

Tom‘s kids Jack, 9, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4, were all in attendance at the game, as well as his wife Gisele Bundchen.

Also below is the latest Under Armour video showing New England’s biggest fans talking about the “Legend of Tom Brady“. Does he really have 9 seasons left?!?!


The Legend of Tom Brady
Just Jared on Facebook
tom brady post super bowl plans 01
tom brady post super bowl plans 02
tom brady post super bowl plans 03
tom brady post super bowl plans 04
tom brady post super bowl plans 05
tom brady post super bowl plans 06
tom brady post super bowl plans 07
tom brady post super bowl plans 08
tom brady post super bowl plans 09
tom brady post super bowl plans 10
tom brady post super bowl plans 11
tom brady post super bowl plans 12
tom brady post super bowl plans 13
tom brady post super bowl plans 14
tom brady post super bowl plans 15
tom brady post super bowl plans 16
tom brady post super bowl plans 17
tom brady post super bowl plans 18
tom brady post super bowl plans 19
tom brady post super bowl plans 20
tom brady post super bowl plans 21
tom brady post super bowl plans 22
tom brady post super bowl plans 23
tom brady post super bowl plans 24
tom brady post super bowl plans 25
tom brady post super bowl plans 26
tom brady post super bowl plans 27
tom brady post super bowl plans 28
tom brady post super bowl plans 29
tom brady post super bowl plans 30
tom brady post super bowl plans 31

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Tom Brady

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady gets emotional after his Super Bowl win - TMZ
  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not working on a new film together - Gossip Cop
  • Stranger Things season two is returning on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is totally dissing her sisters - Radar
  • Scarlett Johansson bares it all for her Super Bowl commercial - Lainey Gossip
  • Lady Gaga's Halftime Show drives in 5.1 million tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here