Tom Brady's Post-Super Bowl 2017 Plans Revealed

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has some very sweet plans after winning the 2017 Super Bowl and being named the game’s MVP: he’s going to be spending time with his kids!

“My sisters, all my kids, my little girl was there,” Tom, 39, told reporters at his press conference today about his family being at the game. “It will be nice to go home to them, they haven’t had their dad around a lot lately. I am going to be a dad for a little bit.”

“To be able to celebrate with our teammates and my family, it’s a night you’ll never forget,” Tom said.

Tom‘s kids Jack, 9, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4, were all in attendance at the game, as well as his wife Gisele Bundchen.

Also below is the latest Under Armour video showing New England’s biggest fans talking about the “Legend of Tom Brady“. Does he really have 9 seasons left?!?!