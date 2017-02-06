Top Stories
Mon, 06 February 2017 at 12:05 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Addresses Illegal Rock Carving Controversy From Last Year

Vanessa Hudgens Addresses Illegal Rock Carving Controversy From Last Year

Vanessa Hudgens has addressed the rock carving controversy where her and Austin Butler illegally carved their names into a precious rock formation at the Coconino National Forest last year.

“Me and my boyfriend were on a hike and then wrote our names on a rock with another rock and then people accused me of carving into this rock, but literally I took a piece of rock and wrote on the rock,” Vanessa said on SiriusXM last week. “So, it’s the type of thing where it’s chalk, so if you rub it, it comes off.”

“I knew with the first rain it would go away. I’m such an earth person. I love Mother Nature. I love being connected in the natural environment. It was a whole situation that was really frustrating. I don’t mean to disrespect anyone or the land. It’s not like I took a key and carved it,” Vanessa continued.

“I donated a lot of money to the park to say ‘sorry for the drama it’s caused you guys,’ but like literally with the first rain, it would’ve washed off,” she added. You can listen below.

Also pictured inside: Vanessa shopping at Sephora on Sunday (February 5) in Los Angeles.

  • Toni gee

    Vanessa rockin the hotness as always.

  • Amber

    No, it was disrespectful, and you did carve into the rock…even if it was with another rock!

  • Torii Wehling

    First, you are an idiot. Second, your grape.of English is atrocious.

