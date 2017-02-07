Top Stories
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Awake & Talking After ATV Accident (Statement)

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Is Beyonce's Coachella Performance Happening?

Tue, 07 February 2017 at 6:05 pm

Celine Dion's Reaction to Fan's Proposal Is Amazing! (Photos)

One of Celine Dion‘s biggest fans had the most amazing night when her boyfriend got down on one knee and proposed to her at a meet and greet with the singer… and Celine‘s reaction is amazing!

Austin McMillan and her now-fiance Nick Janevski went to Celine‘s concert in Las Vegas on Friday night (February 4) and it turned into an incredible evening.

“there are no words to describe this moment! what i thought was just going to be a special night seeing my favorite performer turned out to be a night filled with so much happiness, surprise & celebration with everyone we love & even ended with donuts and ice cream so idk how it could get better!” Austin captioned the photo on Instagram. “i get to marry the man of my dreams & grow old with my best friend 👴🏼❤️👵🏼 God’s timing is so perfect. nothing could be better than this!!”

Austin added on another photo, “@celinedion is about the only person i wouldn’t mind photobombing the pictures of our proposal 😍💍I’m still floating around in the clouds over here feeling like it’s a dream!! my heart is so happy!! what a dream come true.”

Congrats to Austin and Nick on their engagement and see the full gallery of photos right here!
Credit: Courtesy of Austin McMillan; Photos: Gordan Vukovic
