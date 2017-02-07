Top Stories
Tue, 07 February 2017 at 5:20 pm

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Make Germany a Little 'Darker'

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Make Germany a Little 'Darker'

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan look like a million bucks together on the red carpet at the Fifty Shades Darker premiere on Tuesday (February 7) at Cinemaxx Dammtor in Hamburg, Germany.

The co-stars were joined at the event by the book’s author E.L. James and her husband Neil Leonard, who wrote the screenplay for the film.

Make sure to see the full gallery of all 24 stills that have been released from the film so far!

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Saint Laurent dress. Jamie is wearing a Neil Barrett suit.

10+ pictures inside of the stars of Fifty Shades Darker in Germany…

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Dakota Johnson, E.L. James, Fifty Shades Darker, Fifty Shades of Grey, Jamie Dornan, Neil Leonard

