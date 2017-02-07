Eva Longoria, Nicole Richie & More Get Glam For Rachel Zoe's First-Ever Los Angeles Presentation!

Rachel Zoe celebrated her love of Hollywood glamour and red carpet dressing with her first-ever Los Angeles Presentation last night (February 6) – and a whole bunch of fierce ladies came out to show their support!

Eva Longoria, Nicole Richie, Jaime King, Olivia Culpo, Erin and Sara Foster, James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly, Selma Blair, Jennifer Meyer and Kelly Sawyer all stepped out in their best to attend the event held at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

The glamorous night consisted of never-before-seen designs from Zoe’s first See Now, Buy Now presentation as well as a preview of evening styles from Fall 2017.

“This season I wanted to present a collection of evening and cocktail looks that I created for the many women who inspire me,” Zoe said in a statement. “Through the launch of RachelZoe.com I’ve been able to personally connect with my clientele, which has inspired me to put more of my focus on eveningwear. My dream is to make effortless glamour a lifestyle that every woman can achieve.”

FYI: The evening was presented by Ruffino Wines.