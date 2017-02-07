Top Stories
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Awake & Talking After ATV Accident (Statement)

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Is Beyonce's Coachella Performance Happening?

Tue, 07 February 2017 at 6:04 pm

Ian Somerhalder Opens Up About 'First Real Dinner' Between Wife Nikki Reed & Ex Nina Dobrev

Ian Somerhalder Opens Up About 'First Real Dinner' Between Wife Nikki Reed & Ex Nina Dobrev

Ian Somerhalder just revealed that this past week was the first time his wife Nikki Reed and ex-girlfriend Nina Dobrev had dinner together.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo of the three of them, which was also posted by both ladies, to dispel rumors that there was ever a feud.

“Chilling with these two… After years of websites pretending these two badass ladies knew each other well and baseless, false information of back stabbing and hatred from low-brow websites filled the minds and hearts of fans,” Ian wrote. “They finally were able to get together for their first real dinner. Let’s stop spreading hate everyone, there’s already too much of that right now in our world. Join in on the love. Only love here- always has been always will be. Media companies preying on the passion from vulnerable and or impressionable minds of fans to sell advertising through click-though traffic is a disease in our society. It’s poisonous.”

He added, “Let’s finish this series with respect and kindness and continue that in our lives. I think it’s time. What do think?”

Ian is of course referring to the end of The Vampire Diaries.

In case you don’t remember, Nina and Ian broke up back in May 2013. He got married to Nikki in May 2015.
ian somerhalder dinner nikki reed nina dobrev 01
ian somerhalder dinner nikki reed nina dobrev 02

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed, Nina Dobrev

