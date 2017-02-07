Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Awake, Talking, & Aware of Her Surroundings

It looks like Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie, 8, is recovering after her scary ATV accident over the weekend.

“With her father [Casey Aldridge], mother and stepfather [Jamie Watson] by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department told People in a statement. “The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, La. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

“Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident,” the statement continued.

Maddie‘s ATV that she was driving crashed into a pond and she was reportedly pinned underwater for several minutes before being rescued.

We’re so happy that Maddie is awake and aware of her surroundings. We’re sending continued well wishes to the Spears family and hope Maddie is able to go home soon.