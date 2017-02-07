Top Stories
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Awake & Talking After ATV Accident (Statement)

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Is Beyonce's Coachella Performance Happening?

Tue, 07 February 2017

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Grab Dinner at Craig's

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Grab Dinner at Craig's

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had a night out on the town last night!

The reality stars stopped by Craig’s for dinner together on Monday (February 6) in Los Angeles. Later in the night, Kourtney met up with Larsa and Scottie Pippen, who were facing relationship problems, but appear to be working things out. The trio headed to The Nice Guy for a night out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

Earlier in the day, Kim‘s husband Kanye West stepped out and headed to his offices in Calabasas, Calif.
Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlynet
