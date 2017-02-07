Tue, 07 February 2017 at 4:40 pm
Lady Gaga Set to Appear on RuPaul's Drag Race!
Lady Gaga will finally be appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race!
The 30-year-old superstar is set to appear on the upcoming ninth season of the show in all of her full glam glory.
In a preview for her episode, Gaga can be seen in a jewel encrusted bodysuit and some over-the-top makeup.
“We’re absolutely gagging!!!! Come through Gaga and welcome to #DragRace finally!!” the show wrote along with the video.
Drag Race is set to premiere in March on Logo.
Check out the entire promo for the episode below…
Just Jared on Facebook