Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Awake &amp; Talking After ATV Accident (Statement)

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Is Beyonce's Coachella Performance Happening?

Tue, 07 February 2017 at 4:40 pm

Lady Gaga Set to Appear on RuPaul's Drag Race!

Lady Gaga will finally be appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race!

The 30-year-old superstar is set to appear on the upcoming ninth season of the show in all of her full glam glory.

In a preview for her episode, Gaga can be seen in a jewel encrusted bodysuit and some over-the-top makeup.

“We’re absolutely gagging!!!! Come through Gaga and welcome to #DragRace finally!!” the show wrote along with the video.

Drag Race is set to premiere in March on Logo.

Check out the entire promo for the episode below…
