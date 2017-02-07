Lady Gaga Set to Appear on RuPaul's Drag Race!

Lady Gaga will finally be appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race!

The 30-year-old superstar is set to appear on the upcoming ninth season of the show in all of her full glam glory.

In a preview for her episode, Gaga can be seen in a jewel encrusted bodysuit and some over-the-top makeup.

“We’re absolutely gagging!!!! Come through Gaga and welcome to #DragRace finally!!” the show wrote along with the video.

Drag Race is set to premiere in March on Logo.

Check out the entire promo for the episode below…