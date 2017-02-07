Lady Gaga to Duet with Metallica at Grammys 2017!

Lady Gaga is set to perform at the 2017 Grammys alongside Metallica!

A fan site caught a commercial for this upcoming weekend’s big awards show, which included in the teaser, “Lady Gaga duets with Metallica.” Rolling Stone has confirmed the news.

Katy Perry, Beyonce, Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Kelsea Ballerini and Carrie Underwood are also set to perform, among others!

James Corden is set to host the Grammys this coming Sunday (February 12) on CBS. Stick with Just Jared all night as we’ll be live blogging the entire red carpet and show!