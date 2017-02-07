Selena Gomez Heads Out of Town After Date Night With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez is jetting out of town after a weekend in LA!

The 24-year-old singer and actress was spotted showing off her toned abs while making her way into LAX airport on Tuesday (February 7) in Los Angeles.

Selena is reportedly headed to New York City for business but it will be a short trip as she’s expect to attend the Grammys this weekend!

She is rumored to be attending the award ceremony with her new boyfriend The Weeknd.

The night before her trip, Selena was spotted getting cozy with The Weeknd at the Sunset Tower Hotel as they enjoyed a private dinner together.