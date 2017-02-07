Tom Brady's Son Benjamin Adorably Does the Dab During Super Bowl Parade 2017 - Watch Now!
Tom Brady attended the Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Tuesday (February 7) in Boston, Massachusetts, but the one who stole the show was definitely his seven-year-old son Benny.
While riding on one of the vehicles down the streets of Boston, cameras caught Benjamin doing the popular dance move “the dab.”
A sports producer at WBZ-TV tweeted out the video, which you can watch below! Stay tuned for photos from the parade.
Tom Brady and son on the duckboats #Patriots #WBZ #SuperBowl @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/OLCJNk5AFD
— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) February 7, 2017
Pictured inside: Tom and his kids, Benjamin, Vivian, 4, and Jack, 9, celebrating at the Super Bowl.