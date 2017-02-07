Top Stories
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Awake & Talking After ATV Accident (Statement)

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Is Beyonce's Coachella Performance Happening?

Tue, 07 February 2017 at 5:51 pm

Tom Brady's Son Benjamin Holds the Lombardi Trophy During the Patriots' Super Bowl Parade!

Tom Brady waves to his fans while his son Benjamin holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy high into the air during the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl victory parade on Tuesday (February 7) in Boston, Mass.

The 39-year-old quarterback, who won his fifth Super Bowl and fourth MVP title over the weekend, brought his adorable son with wife Gisele Bundchen along for the ride.

VIDEO: Watch Benjamin adorably do the dab during the parade!

Tom revealed during a new interview this week that Gisele wants him to retire, but he’s not ready to hang up his jersey for good.
Photos: Getty, FameFlynet Pictures
