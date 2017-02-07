Vanessa Hudgens Gets Some Help Picking Out Her Coachella Outfit

Vanessa Hudgens is ready for Coachella a little bit early this year!

The 28-year-old actress has her signature boho style outfit all picked out thanks to some help from Ellen DeGeneres.

While making an appearance on her show, Ellen presented Vanessa with an outfit that had her name written all over it!

Ellen also promised to donate $10,000 to the charity of Vanessa‘s choice if she actually wears the outfit and it makes it in a magazine!

Check out the entire outfit in the video below…

Also pictured: Vanessa heading out of her house on Monday (February 6) in Studio City, Calif.