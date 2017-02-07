Top Stories
Tue, 07 February 2017 at 1:18 pm

Victoria Beckham Is Looking Forward To Spending Time With Family For Valentine's Day!

Victoria Beckham Is Looking Forward To Spending Time With Family For Valentine's Day!

Victoria Beckham may have a busy New York Fashion Week work week ahead of her, but at least she has Valentine’s Day in-between to look forward to!

“It’ll be nice to spend the time as a family—just to be with David and the kids,” the 42-year-old designer expressed (via Vogue) while attending a special Fashion Q&A with Roopal Patel at Saks Fifth Avenue on Monday (February 6) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria Beckham

“Throughout the week, the shoes will turn into trainers and the dresses will turn into baggy trousers,” Victoria added. “It’s about being comfortable this week. There’s a lot to do because we spend the whole week working around the clock in a pre-production space.”

Also pictured: Victoria spotted keeping it cool and casual as she makes her way out of her hotel on Tuesday (February 7) in New York City.


Thank you @saks @roopal_patel great to meet everyone and preview my SS17 collection tonight! X vb

A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Credit: Mike Coppola; Photos: Getty, FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Victoria Beckham

