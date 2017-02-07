Top Stories
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Awake &amp; Talking After ATV Accident (Statement)

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Is Awake & Talking After ATV Accident (Statement)

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' - First Look Photos!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Is Beyonce's Coachella Performance Happening?

Is Beyonce's Coachella Performance Happening?

Tue, 07 February 2017 at 3:55 pm

Was Tom Brady's Jersey Found? Houston Police Provide Update

Was Tom Brady's Jersey Found? Houston Police Provide Update
  • Tom Brady‘s Super Bowl jersey was stolen, and police are giving an update – TMZ
  • Is Camila Cabello collaborating with this popular DJ? – Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is mocking Donald TrumpGossip Cop
  • Is Kate Upton throwing a diva fit?! – Lainey Gossip
  • John Oliver has a very important question – TooFab
  • These iCarly stars are starring in a new movie together – MTV
  • All of Brad Pitt‘s ex girlfriends – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Tom Brady

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady gets emotional after his Super Bowl win - TMZ
  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not working on a new film together - Gossip Cop
  • Stranger Things season two is returning on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is totally dissing her sisters - Radar
  • Scarlett Johansson bares it all for her Super Bowl commercial - Lainey Gossip
  • Lady Gaga's Halftime Show drives in 5.1 million tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here