Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Aaron Taylor-Johnson shows off his hot shirtless body in this new feature for New York Magazine!

In the mag, the 26-year-old Golden Globe winner talked about being snubbed for an Oscar this year for his work in Nocturnal Animals.

“There was relief when my wife told me that I hadn’t been nominated,” he said. “Coming home from the Globes with an award was brilliant, but I’ve been promoting Nocturnal for six months. As an actor, you prefer to put that kind of energy into something creative. It was good to finally step off the train. You do kind of go, I’m losing my mind.”

Aaron also spoke about his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, and their 23 year age difference.

“The attention was intrusive,” Aaron said of when they first married in 2013. “But having to deal with that early in my career probably got me to a place where I can more quickly just go, ‘Oh, fuck it’ instead of wanting to rip someone’s head off for asking questions I don’t like…I’ll never be Jennifer Lawrence or Tom Cruise…someone who can hold a movie and then be charming and charismatic doing promotion. I haven’t got what they’ve got. But at least I’m now comfortable just being myself.”

