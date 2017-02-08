Top Stories
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 12:10 pm

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Aaron Taylor-Johnson shows off his hot shirtless body in this new feature for New York Magazine!

In the mag, the 26-year-old Golden Globe winner talked about being snubbed for an Oscar this year for his work in Nocturnal Animals.

“There was relief when my wife told me that I hadn’t been nominated,” he said. “Coming home from the Globes with an award was brilliant, but I’ve been promoting Nocturnal for six months. As an actor, you prefer to put that kind of energy into something creative. It was good to finally step off the train. You do kind of go, I’m losing my mind.”

Aaron also spoke about his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, and their 23 year age difference.

“The attention was intrusive,” Aaron said of when they first married in 2013. “But having to deal with that early in my career probably got me to a place where I can more quickly just go, ‘Oh, fuck it’ instead of wanting to rip someone’s head off for asking questions I don’t like…I’ll never be Jennifer Lawrence or Tom Cruise…someone who can hold a movie and then be charming and charismatic doing promotion. I haven’t got what they’ve got. But at least I’m now comfortable just being myself.”

Be sure to check out more from Aaron‘s interview!
Just Jared on Facebook
aaron taylor johnson shirtless ny mag 01

Credit: Amanda Demme/New York Magazine
Posted to: Aaron Johnson, Magazine, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West did not produce a diss song about Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Meghan Markle's "H" ring is not for boyfriend Prince Harry - Gossip Cop
  • Gigi Hadid has her own custom Barbie doll - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen debuts sexy post-baby body in Sports Illustrated - Radar
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda had the best time ever at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Lainey Gossip
  • Star Wars Land will open in 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Utope

    Nobody is owed an Oscar nomination. The best performances often go unrecognized, so an Oscar nomination or win doesn’t necessarily speak to best performance. Actors should give a good performance for the sake of their art, not to collect some statute that is going to do nothing but gather dust anyways.

  • Shell

    Sam is one lucky woman. I don’t know why people keep going on about the age gap. They are happy together and that should be all that matters. You don’t get the same when it’s the man who’s 20+ years older.

  • Anna

    It’s gross. She took advantage of him when he was only 17 years old, and then trapped him by getting pregnant a couple of years later. He’ll divorce her in a few years. There’s no way they’ll be together forever, there’s way too much of an age gap. She’s currently 50 years old, in 20 years she’ll be 70. Anyone who thinks these two will last is delusional. Also I’m sick of the whole “if the genders were reversed”, if the genders were still reversed it would still be gross. They would be calling Aaron a dumb young gold digger for marrying an old man.

  • Gina

    He’s far too young to be tied down like this. It was a little selfish of her to marry someone that young imo.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here