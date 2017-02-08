Top Stories
Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 10:05 pm

Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Heidi Klum Go Glam for amfAR Gala in NYC

Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Heidi Klum Go Glam for amfAR Gala in NYC

Adriana Lima strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at the amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday night (February 8) in New York City.

The 35-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was joined on the red carpet by Alessandra Ambrosio and Heidi Klum.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adriana Lima

Other models on the red carpet included Iman, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Barbara Palvin, and Josephine Skriver.

FYI: Amber is wearing an Atelier Versace dress. Iman is wearing a Zac Posen dress. Naomi is wearing a Versace dress. Barbara is wearing an Elie Saab dress. Adriana is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress. Heidi is wearing a Versace dress. Josephine is wearing a Valentin Yudashkin Couture dress. Alessandra is wearing a Versace dress.

10+ pictures inside of the models arriving at the amfAR Gala
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Amber Valletta, Barbara Palvin, Heidi Klum, Iman, Josephine Skriver, Naomi Campbell

