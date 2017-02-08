Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Heidi Klum Go Glam for amfAR Gala in NYC

Adriana Lima strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at the amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday night (February 8) in New York City.

The 35-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was joined on the red carpet by Alessandra Ambrosio and Heidi Klum.

Other models on the red carpet included Iman, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Barbara Palvin, and Josephine Skriver.

FYI: Amber is wearing an Atelier Versace dress. Iman is wearing a Zac Posen dress. Naomi is wearing a Versace dress. Barbara is wearing an Elie Saab dress. Adriana is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress. Heidi is wearing a Versace dress. Josephine is wearing a Valentin Yudashkin Couture dress. Alessandra is wearing a Versace dress.

