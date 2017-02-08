Top Stories
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 10:40 am

Allison Williams Goes Platinum Blonde for 'Allure'

Allison Williams Goes Platinum Blonde for 'Allure'

Allison Williams debuts a hot new look on the cover of Allure magazine’s March 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 28-year-old Girls star had to share with the mag:

On her new look: “Maybe I’ll become this gorgeous bombshell vixen. Or maybe I’ll still just be the adult-spelling-bee spirit I’ve always been. I bet people won’t recognize me, and that’s gonna be a fun reveal with my friends.”

On how she feels after being a blonde: “I like it! Especially this blonde—it feels like it is just a new twist on the same old me. It’s just hair! But it’s fun.

For more from Allison, visit Allure.com.
allison williams allure march 2017 01
allison williams allure march 2017 02

Credit: Allure
Posted to: Allison Williams, Magazine

