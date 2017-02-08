Allison Williams Goes Platinum Blonde for 'Allure'

Allison Williams debuts a hot new look on the cover of Allure magazine’s March 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 28-year-old Girls star had to share with the mag:

On her new look: “Maybe I’ll become this gorgeous bombshell vixen. Or maybe I’ll still just be the adult-spelling-bee spirit I’ve always been. I bet people won’t recognize me, and that’s gonna be a fun reveal with my friends.”

On how she feels after being a blonde: “I like it! Especially this blonde—it feels like it is just a new twist on the same old me. It’s just hair! But it’s fun.

