Chrissy Teigen Reveals What Happened During Reported Hit & Run

There were widespread reports that Chrissy Teigen was involved in a hit and run accident on Tuesday (February 7) in Los Angeles, but she was unharmed.

Now, the 31-year-old model is speaking about what happened via her Twitter account.

“Got hit by a speeding loon while turning and he fled but cops were right there. Cops who talk to E!, apparently. Not a big deal. I’m good!,” Chrissy told her fans. “I got out of the car and was like phew that was kind of a boring day anyhow.”

