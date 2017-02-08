Top Stories
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 11:02 am

Chrissy Teigen Reveals What Happened During Reported Hit & Run

Chrissy Teigen Reveals What Happened During Reported Hit & Run

There were widespread reports that Chrissy Teigen was involved in a hit and run accident on Tuesday (February 7) in Los Angeles, but she was unharmed.

Now, the 31-year-old model is speaking about what happened via her Twitter account.

“Got hit by a speeding loon while turning and he fled but cops were right there. Cops who talk to E!, apparently. Not a big deal. I’m good!,” Chrissy told her fans. “I got out of the car and was like phew that was kind of a boring day anyhow.”

Click inside to read all the tweet Chrissy sent out about the hit and run…
Photos: Getty
