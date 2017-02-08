'Dear White People' Teaser Debuts, Release Date Revealed!

Check out the first teaser for Dear White People, Netflix’s new show.

Here’s a synopsis: The satirical series — which picks up where the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name left off – follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and sometimes misguided activism in the millennial age.

The series stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell (who also starred in the movie), and more. It will debut on Netflix on April 28!