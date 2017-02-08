Top Stories
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 1:55 pm

Did Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Split? (Report)

Did Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Split? (Report)

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have reportedly split up after less than a year together.

“It was completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules and they remain very close friends,” a source told Us Weekly of the 35-year-old actor and 34-year-old actress.

The pair made their red carpet debut back in June of 2016. Their relationship first became public back in May.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment. Stay tuned as we find out more information about this story.
  • Anna

    On one hand I’m upset because they made a cute couple. On the other hand, now that Scarlett has divorced, I’m rooting for Chris and her to get together.

  • Maria Urena

    We’ve heard this before and then we get a staged pap walk or pic. They started a shady relationship with cheating and homewrecking and maybe it wasn’t meant to be.

