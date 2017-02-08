Did Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Split? (Report)

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have reportedly split up after less than a year together.

“It was completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules and they remain very close friends,” a source told Us Weekly of the 35-year-old actor and 34-year-old actress.

The pair made their red carpet debut back in June of 2016. Their relationship first became public back in May.

