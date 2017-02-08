Donald Trump Slams 'Unfair' Nordstrom for Dropping Ivanka's Line
Donald Trump is not happy with Nordstrom for dropping his daughter Ivanka‘s fashion brand in their stores.
The 70-year-old President took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the department store.
“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” he tweeted just moments ago.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
After the tweet was sent out, some celebrities began replying and reacting to the tweet.
Click inside to read some celebrity reactions so far…
@realDonaldTrump @Nordstrom is there a point when you're going to start acting like a President?
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 8, 2017
Hey @OfficeGovEthics, I'm digging this new vibe… https://t.co/oHW3D3uIxU
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 8, 2017