Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 11:32 am

Donald Trump Slams 'Unfair' Nordstrom for Dropping Ivanka's Line

Donald Trump Slams 'Unfair' Nordstrom for Dropping Ivanka's Line

Donald Trump is not happy with Nordstrom for dropping his daughter Ivanka‘s fashion brand in their stores.

The 70-year-old President took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the department store.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” he tweeted just moments ago.

After the tweet was sent out, some celebrities began replying and reacting to the tweet.

Click inside to read some celebrity reactions so far…
  • Effy

    Doesn’t he have anything better to do?!

  • http://rememberingthedesireisprivate.blogspot.com/ GFW

    It’s not unfair, it’s their rights. They don’t endorse doormats, but they might sell them in their Home department. ;)

  • Feddupp

    Nobody bought it, so they dropped it.

    Deal with it.

  • Visitor

    If she’s always pushing him to do the right thing, then why has he NEVER done the right thing? Unless, the “right thing” is defined in alt-Reality terms.

    Anyway, deal with it, Snowflake.

  • ERH

    When will Trumpsters realize their Trumptler doesn’t care about anyone except himself and a few members of his family

  • Visitor

    I’m sure Ivanka, like Trump, will bilk the white house for all it’s worth.

  • Cooper

    Agreed if it didn’t sell it didn’t sell however retailers like Nordstrom have many labels that come and go but they don’t announce it. They were probably politically motivated and wanted attention but like you said if it didn’t sell it didn’t sell.

  • Casey C

    FFS doesn’t he have things he should be doing instead of crying over unfair stores? think of all the good people he’s fired, good people doing ‘the right thing’. did he give s shit then? no. do your f-ing job and stop whining

  • j b

    Great job by Nordstrom. Slowly companies are punishing the Trump family for their decades of evil.

  • j b

    No all he does is Tweet and sign Executive Orders that he doesn’t read and just has the jist of.

  • http://rememberingthedesireisprivate.blogspot.com/ GFW

    I’d think he’d have a lot on his plate right about now.
    But my guess is, she’s crybaby so he gave ‘shout out’ to look like he gives a crap. Oh, wait he does, it’s a failure and makes him look bad.

  • http://rememberingthedesireisprivate.blogspot.com/ GFW

    No, my guess is their will be less WH functions for the both. She looked like a dog on a long leash taught to ‘heel’ as she struggled to keep an eye on his blond flat head at his when taking oath. Lord, seriously, help us.

  • http://rememberingthedesireisprivate.blogspot.com/ GFW

    No, my guess is their will be less WH functions for the both. She looked like a dog on a long leash taught to ‘heel’ as she struggled to keep an eye on his blond flat head at his when taking oath. Lord, seriously, help us.

  • Gina

    Still can’t believe she’s related to that man.

