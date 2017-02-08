Top Stories
Wed, 08 February 2017 at 2:21 pm

Gabrielle Union Says Hubby Dwyane Wade Is 'So Boujee'!

Gabrielle Union Says Hubby Dwyane Wade Is 'So Boujee'!

Gabrielle Union is spilling the deets on her husband Dwyane Wade‘s MigosBad and Boujee” themed 35th birthday party!

“He is bad and so boujee, god bless him. He had his own face on money made up for this party,” the 44-year-old actress revealed to Jimmy Kimmel while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (February 7). “Your face on money is more on the boujee side.”

Gabrielle also talked about her Women’s Health magazine cover and season four of her hit show Being Mary Jane, which airs every Tuesday night on BET.


Gabrielle Union on Dwyane Wade’s Birthday Party & Her Butt

Click inside to watch the rest of Gabrielle Union’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Gabrielle Union on ‘Being Mary Jane’
