Gigi & Bella Hadid Lead Tommy Hilfiger's Spring Fashion Show!

Gigi Hadid is all smiles as she closes out the Tommy X Gigi collection during the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show on Wednesday night (February 8) in Venice, Calif.

The 21-year-old model was gifted with a bouquet of flowers by her younger brother Anwar as her mom Yolanda Hadid hugged her on the runway during the finale.

Models that took the runway during Gigi‘s collection with designer Tommy Hilfiger were her sister Bella, Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls, Romee Strijd, Devon Windsor, and Sara Sampaio.

