Irina Shayk Wears Form-Fitting Top While Shopping

Irina Shayk is positively glowing!

The 31-year-old supermodel was seen shopping with a group on Tuesday evening (February 7) in Los Angeles.

There’s been much speculation that Irina and her boyfriend Bradley Cooper are expecting their first child together, but they never have publicly confirmed the news. There’s also reports that the pair got engaged, but they’ve also not confirmed this news either.

