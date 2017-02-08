Top Stories
Wed, 08 February 2017 at 2:36 pm

Irina Shayk Wears Form-Fitting Top While Shopping

Irina Shayk Wears Form-Fitting Top While Shopping

Irina Shayk is positively glowing!

The 31-year-old supermodel was seen shopping with a group on Tuesday evening (February 7) in Los Angeles.

There’s been much speculation that Irina and her boyfriend Bradley Cooper are expecting their first child together, but they never have publicly confirmed the news. There’s also reports that the pair got engaged, but they’ve also not confirmed this news either.

See the photos of Irina Shayk out shopping below…
  • Madsxx

    Well these picture pretty much confirm everything you’ve been speculating. Considering she’s normally skin and bones, I think the speculation of her being pregnant is confirmed here. Also she’s been wearing that ring for a few months now too so…

  • Wendy

    lol I was just going to say, there is no more speculating you can clearly tell she’s pregnant in those pics

