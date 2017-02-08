James Corden & Ellen DeGeneres Battle It Out In 'Finish The Lyric' - Watch Here!

It’s the ultimate TV hosts showdown!

Host of The Late Late Show Jame Corden made a surprise cameo appearance on The Ellen Show, airing today (February 8), to play a Grammy Awards-edition of “Let’s Finish the Lyrics” against Ellen herself, hosted by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

James, 38, and Ellen, 59, do their best to try and finish the lyrics to Taylor Swift‘s “Bad Blood,” Drake‘s “Hotline Bling” and Rihanna‘s “Bitch Better Have My Money.”

James also talked about his upcoming hosting duties this Sunday at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, while Jesse opened up about his post-Morden Family plan.