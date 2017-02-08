Jason Derulo Accuses American Airlines of Racism (Video)

Jason Derulo feels discriminated against after an incident with his latest American Airlines flight.

The 27-year-old singer was flying from Miami to Los Angeles on Wednesday (February 8) when an airline employee allegedly told him that he and his entourage couldn’t check 19 bags, despite Jason being a Concierge Key member, according to TMZ.

When Jason found out they wanted to charge him an extra $6000, he reportedly told the plane to go back to the gate, and it was there that he was confronted by police.

“Soon as they find out who I am the whole gear changes. It’s all relaxed and it’s all cool,” Jason said in a video obtained by the site. “If I was not who I was, if I wasn’t Jason Derulo, I wouldn’t be here right now I’d be in f-cking cuffs. It’s 100 percent racial because the initial thought in people’s minds is ‘these hoodlums are causing problems.’”

You can watch Jason explain the situation below:



Jason Derulo Explains American Airlines Incident