Jeremy Renner Honored At 'Filming in Italy' Festival!

Jeremy Renner happily suited up to attend the first annual Filming In Italy Festival held at the Italian Cultural Institute on Tuesday (February 7) in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old Avengers star was honored at the event, whose initiative aims to persuade filmmakers, producers and studios to consider shooting their next project in Italy.

The project also runs in association with Tiziana Rocca of Agnus Dei Production, Baume & Mercier watchmakers and the Italian Cultural Institute.

