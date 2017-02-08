Top Stories
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 11:25 am

Jeremy Renner Honored At 'Filming in Italy' Festival!

Jeremy Renner Honored At 'Filming in Italy' Festival!

Jeremy Renner happily suited up to attend the first annual Filming In Italy Festival held at the Italian Cultural Institute on Tuesday (February 7) in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old Avengers star was honored at the event, whose initiative aims to persuade filmmakers, producers and studios to consider shooting their next project in Italy.

The project also runs in association with Tiziana Rocca of Agnus Dei Production, Baume & Mercier watchmakers and the Italian Cultural Institute.

In case you missed it, check out Jeremy standing by Chris Evans side as he freaks out over his hometown team, the New England Patriots, winning the 2017 Super Bowl!
Credit: Tommaso Boddi; Photos: Getty
