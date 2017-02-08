Top Stories
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 1:42 pm

Jimmy Fallon Challenges Rosamund Pike To Say Anything On 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Jimmy Fallon Challenges Rosamund Pike To Say Anything On 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Jimmy Fallon challenges Rosamund Pike to a word game on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night (February 7) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress and Jimmy, played a few rounds of “Say Anything,” where the contestants have to take turns saying random words. The first person to pause, stumble on a word, or repeat a word has to take a shot of Jimmy‘s favorite alcoholic concoction â€” JÃ¤germeister and pineapple juice.

Rosamund also promoted her latest film A United Kingdom and talked about her love for fire hockey – Watch more after the cut!

That same day, Rosamund was joined by her co-star David Oyelowo and director Amma Asante at their AOL BUILD series panel for A United Kingdom, which hits theaters on Friday (February 10)!


Rosamund Pike Plays Fire Hockey and Wing Walks

FYI: Rosamund is wearing Pierre Hardy Alchimia shoes at BUILD.

Click inside to watch the rest of Rosamund Pike’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Rosamund Pike Plays Fire Hockey and Wing Walks
Just Jared on Facebook
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 01
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 02
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 03
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 04
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 05
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 06
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 07
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 08
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 09
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 10
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 11
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 12
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 13
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 14
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 15
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 16
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 17
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 18
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 19
jimmy fallon challenges rosamund pike to say anything on the tonight show 20

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky, Gino DePinto; Photos: NBC, BUILD Series
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Rosamund Pike, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West did not produce a diss song about Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Meghan Markle's "H" ring is not for boyfriend Prince Harry - Gossip Cop
  • Gigi Hadid has her own custom Barbie doll - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen debuts sexy post-baby body in Sports Illustrated - Radar
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda had the best time ever at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Lainey Gossip
  • Star Wars Land will open in 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here