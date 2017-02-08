Jimmy Fallon Challenges Rosamund Pike To Say Anything On 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Jimmy Fallon challenges Rosamund Pike to a word game on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night (February 7) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress and Jimmy, played a few rounds of “Say Anything,” where the contestants have to take turns saying random words. The first person to pause, stumble on a word, or repeat a word has to take a shot of Jimmy‘s favorite alcoholic concoction â€” JÃ¤germeister and pineapple juice.

Rosamund also promoted her latest film A United Kingdom and talked about her love for fire hockey – Watch more after the cut!

That same day, Rosamund was joined by her co-star David Oyelowo and director Amma Asante at their AOL BUILD series panel for A United Kingdom, which hits theaters on Friday (February 10)!



Rosamund Pike Plays Fire Hockey and Wing Walks

Rosamund is wearing Pierre Hardy Alchimia shoes at BUILD.





