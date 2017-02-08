Top Stories
Wed, 08 February 2017 at 11:15 am

Justin Timberlake Reveals Reasons He Left *NSYNC When He Did

Justin Timberlake Reveals Reasons He Left *NSYNC When He Did

Justin Timberlake takes the cover of THR‘s new issue!

Here’s what the 36-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On being a father: “You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, ‘It’s not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could.’ But then you have a child of your own, and suddenly it opens all the floodgates, and you’re like, ‘No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did fâ€” me up!’ ”

On why he bailed on NSYNC: “We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big,” says Timberlake, explaining why he decided to bail. “It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.”

On if Silas wanted to be a performer: “Would I want my child to follow my path? You know, I haven’t been able to answer that question in my mind. If he wanted it bad enough, I suppose I could teach him a lot about what not to do.”

For more from Justin, visit HollywoodReporter.com.
Credit: THR
Posted to: Justin Timberlake, Magazine

  • Barry

    No word about how he cared so much about the music, that his last single was an awful and obvious pop song that was just a bad copy of Pharell Williams’s Happy ?

  • Shell

    Bull. He saw a chance to get attention on him and used Britney and the rest of the boys to do it. It was him being with her that got him the headlines. And how did he repay her? slut shame her for kissing another guy just so he could sell an album that no one was bothered about until they broke up and he went to the media forgetting the fact he had slept with girls behind her back but that was okay. He’s always been a whiny bitch, his strop when the song didn’t win at the G/Globes proved it.

