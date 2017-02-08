Top Stories
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 3:05 pm

Kate McKinnon to Voice 'Ms Frizzle' in 'Magic School Bus' Reboot on Netflix!

Kate McKinnon to Voice 'Ms Frizzle' in 'Magic School Bus' Reboot on Netflix!

Kate McKinnon is set to lend her voice to the Magic School Bus reboot in the role of the beloved teacher Ms Frizzle, EW reports!

The new show will be titled The Magic School Bus Rides Again – it’s been about two years since the news was announced that the show would be rebooted, so we’re glad to see it moving forward!

The Magic School Bus series ran from 1994 to 1997 and featured Grace & Frankie star Lily Tomlin in the leading role!

No release date has been set at this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate McKinnon, Magic School Bus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West did not produce a diss song about Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Meghan Markle's "H" ring is not for boyfriend Prince Harry - Gossip Cop
  • Gigi Hadid has her own custom Barbie doll - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen debuts sexy post-baby body in Sports Illustrated - Radar
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda had the best time ever at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Lainey Gossip
  • Star Wars Land will open in 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here