Kate McKinnon to Voice 'Ms Frizzle' in 'Magic School Bus' Reboot on Netflix!

Kate McKinnon is set to lend her voice to the Magic School Bus reboot in the role of the beloved teacher Ms Frizzle, EW reports!

The new show will be titled The Magic School Bus Rides Again – it’s been about two years since the news was announced that the show would be rebooted, so we’re glad to see it moving forward!

The Magic School Bus series ran from 1994 to 1997 and featured Grace & Frankie star Lily Tomlin in the leading role!

No release date has been set at this time.