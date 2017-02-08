Top Stories
Wed, 08 February 2017 at 12:53 pm

Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Cover 'Vogue's Beauty Shakeup Issue

Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Cover 'Vogue's Beauty Shakeup Issue

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are helping the defy beauty standards on the cover of Vogue‘s Great Beauty Shakeup issue, on newsstands February 21.

The duo are joined on the cover by a diverse group of models including Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Vittoria Ceretti and Imaan Hammam, who are all working to challenge the traditional ideas of beauty.

Here’s what the ladies had to share with the mag:

Kendall on the diversity of her Vogue cover: “This is my second Vogue cover, and to be sharing that not only with one of my best friends, but with all of these amazing women, is very meaningful for me. With all that’s going on in the world, this cover makes such an important statement. It’s like, hey, we’ve got our differences, but those differences are beautiful. Everyone is beautiful.”

Ashley on plus size representation: “Sixty-seven percent of the women in America wear a size 14 or larger. Sixty-seven percent. Maybe you could ignore those consumers before, but now, thanks to social media, they’re making their voices heard. Women are demanding that brands give them what they want. And what they want is to be visible.”

Gigi on being called All-American: “It’s funny to me when people say that I’m this ‘girl next door’ because although I know I can come off that way, from another angle, I’m pretty exotic. I mean, as different as Imaan and I look, we probably share DNA. If I’m ‘all-American,’ what does that even mean? But then again my parents came to this country as poor immigrants. So…maybe I’m pretty damn all-American after all. Not because of how I look but because I truly believe everyone should be equal and free.”

FYI: The cover models are wearing Prada turtlenecks, belts and shorts. Liu is wearing Miu Miu shorts.

For more from the article, visit Vogue.com.

Click inside to check out a behind the scenes video from the set…
gigi hadid kendall jenner beauty revolution vogue 01
gigi hadid kendall jenner beauty revolution vogue 02
gigi hadid kendall jenner beauty revolution vogue 03

Photos: Inez and Vinoodh/Vogue
  • Eva

    LOL! They covered up the fat girl pretty well!

  • Wendy

    “no norms is the new norm”….lol except you must be at least 5’10 to be on the cover, and only one plus size girl, make sure you cover her up though.

