Lady Gaga Debuts 'John Wayne' Music Video - Watch Here!

Lady Gaga is strung out on “John Wayne“!

The 30-year-old entertainer has just surprised released the official music video for “John Wayne,” exclusively on Apple Music.

The track – produced by BLOOD and Mark Ronson – is the third single to be taken from Gaga‘s latest studio album Joanne, which was released back in October.

“I’M STRUNG OUT ON #JOHNWAYNE! Surprise! Next #JOANNE music video out now exclusively on @AppleMusic,” Gaga tweeted.

The clip picks up right where the music video for “Million Reasons” left off – Check it out below!