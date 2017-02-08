Top Stories
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 1:25 pm

Lady Gaga Debuts 'John Wayne' Music Video - Watch Here!

Lady Gaga Debuts 'John Wayne' Music Video - Watch Here!

Lady Gaga is strung out on “John Wayne“!

The 30-year-old entertainer has just surprised released the official music video for “John Wayne,” exclusively on Apple Music.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

The track – produced by BLOOD and Mark Ronson – is the third single to be taken from Gaga‘s latest studio album Joanne, which was released back in October.

“I’M STRUNG OUT ON #JOHNWAYNE! Surprise! Next #JOANNE music video out now exclusively on @AppleMusic,” Gaga tweeted.

The clip picks up right where the music video for “Million Reasons” left off – Check it out below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Lady Gaga, Music, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West did not produce a diss song about Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Meghan Markle's "H" ring is not for boyfriend Prince Harry - Gossip Cop
  • Gigi Hadid has her own custom Barbie doll - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen debuts sexy post-baby body in Sports Illustrated - Radar
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda had the best time ever at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Lainey Gossip
  • Star Wars Land will open in 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • daas

    omg this is amazing!!!!!!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here