Top Stories
Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 11:15 pm

Lady Gaga Sits Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger Spring Show

Lady Gaga Sits Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger Spring Show

Lady Gaga was one of the stars in attendance at the TommyLand Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show.

The 30-year-old entertainer sat alongside Yolanda Hadid as they watched her daughters Gigi and Bella walk in the show on Wednesday (February 8) in Venice, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

Also in the front row were Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Meanwhile, Fergie hit the stage for a killer performance.

Earlier in the day, Gaga was spotted visiting a friend’s house in Brentwood.

10+ pictures inside of Lady Gaga and other stars at the TommyLand show…
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga yolanda hadid tommy hilfiger 01
lady gaga yolanda hadid tommy hilfiger 02
lady gaga yolanda hadid tommy hilfiger 03
lady gaga yolanda hadid tommy hilfiger 04
lady gaga yolanda hadid tommy hilfiger 05
lady gaga yolanda hadid tommy hilfiger 06
lady gaga yolanda hadid tommy hilfiger 07
lady gaga yolanda hadid tommy hilfiger 08
lady gaga yolanda hadid tommy hilfiger 09
lady gaga yolanda hadid tommy hilfiger 10
lady gaga yolanda hadid tommy hilfiger 11
lady gaga yolanda hadid tommy hilfiger 12

Photos: AKM-GSI, Getty, Just Jared
Posted to: Corey Gamble, Fashion, Fergie, Kris Jenner, Lady Gaga, Tommy Hilfiger, Yolanda Foster

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Koos

    next time she will choose a wheelchair.

  • The truth is ALWAYS out there

    RELEASE HER SOUL!!!
    The world (most of it) is destroying the twin flame God created for everyone to see. It is still incomplete and split. See and read more on the link and throughout his threads for the truth.
    The truth is ALWAYS out there!!!

    http://youneedtosee.weebly.com/

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here