Lady Gaga Was Really Happy She Caught the Football at End of Her Super Bowl Performance
Lady Gaga is opening up about her amazing halftime performance at the 2017 Super Bowl.
The 30-year-old entertainer has such positive things to say about it.
“I’m really happy and had such an amazing time performing at the Super Bowl, wish I could relive it all over again,” Gaga told Beats 1′s Zane Lowe. “I really had a real sense of being in the zone for this performance, worked on it for a really long time, took months, trained hard. Every second I wanted to give the world and fans what they deserve, a great show.”
Regarding her surprise ending, she said, “I was really happy I caught the football. The night before I was going to sleep I looked up at the ceiling and wondered why on earth I thought it was a good idea to catch a football — it was all my idea.”
“Biggest fumble of the night if I dropped it,” Gaga added. “I fought for it. I thought if I could do all of that and then catch the football, that’s a real touchdown.”
Pictured: Gaga rocks some serious eye makeup while visiting a friend on Wednesday (February 8) in Brentwood, Calif.