Top Stories
Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 9:07 pm

Lady Gaga Was Really Happy She Caught the Football at End of Her Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga Was Really Happy She Caught the Football at End of Her Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga is opening up about her amazing halftime performance at the 2017 Super Bowl.

The 30-year-old entertainer has such positive things to say about it.

“I’m really happy and had such an amazing time performing at the Super Bowl, wish I could relive it all over again,” Gaga told Beats 1′s Zane Lowe. “I really had a real sense of being in the zone for this performance, worked on it for a really long time, took months, trained hard. Every second I wanted to give the world and fans what they deserve, a great show.”

Regarding her surprise ending, she said, “I was really happy I caught the football. The night before I was going to sleep I looked up at the ceiling and wondered why on earth I thought it was a good idea to catch a football — it was all my idea.”

“Biggest fumble of the night if I dropped it,” Gaga added. “I fought for it. I thought if I could do all of that and then catch the football, that’s a real touchdown.”

Pictured: Gaga rocks some serious eye makeup while visiting a friend on Wednesday (February 8) in Brentwood, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga eye makeup brentwood 01
lady gaga eye makeup brentwood 02
lady gaga eye makeup brentwood 03
lady gaga eye makeup brentwood 04
lady gaga eye makeup brentwood 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West stops for some ice cream while Kim Kardashian opts to stay in the car - TMZ
  • Is there trouble in paradise for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? - Gossip Cop
  • These new photos from the set of Riverdale's season finale are a little spoiler-y - Just Jared Jr
  • What's going on between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian these days? - Radar
  • Selena Gomez is expected to attend the Grammys this weekend with boyfriend The Weeknd - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake gets super candid about his personal and professional life in this new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here