Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 2:08 pm

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Darren Criss Make Cameos in 'Speech & Debate' Trailer - Watch Now!

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Darren Criss Make Cameos in 'Speech & Debate' Trailer - Watch Now!

Speech and Debate is set to feature some famous cameos!

The upcoming flick, based on the play of the same name by Stephen Karam, follows three high schoolers brought together by a series of mishaps.

The unlikely teen trio, frustrated by parents, teachers and their school, set out to make their voices heard as they revive a defunct speech and debate club and take on the world.

The trailer for Speech and Debate even features hilarious appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Darren Criss!

Check out the full trailer below…


Speech and Debate Trailer
