Top Stories
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 12:30 pm

Rihanna Channels Amelia Earhart for 'Harper's Bazaar' Cover Shoot

Rihanna Channels Amelia Earhart for 'Harper's Bazaar' Cover Shoot

Rihanna does an Amelia Earhart-inspired photo shoot for her Harper’s Bazaar March 2017 cover, on newsstands February 21.

Here’s what the 28-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On Amelia Earhart and her fearlessness in taking on a manâ€™s world: â€œThereâ€™s something so special about a woman who dominates in a manâ€™s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. Amelia Earhart was such a dynamic force in her industry, setting multiple aviation records in her time. So it was a no-brainer for me to team up with Harperâ€™s BAZAAR in honor of a woman who held her own with the big boy

For more from Rihanna, visit HarpersBazaar.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna harpers bazaar march 2017 01
rihanna harpers bazaar march 2017 02
rihanna harpers bazaar march 2017 03

Credit: Mariano Vivanco/Harpers Bazaar
Posted to: Magazine, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West did not produce a diss song about Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Meghan Markle's "H" ring is not for boyfriend Prince Harry - Gossip Cop
  • Gigi Hadid has her own custom Barbie doll - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen debuts sexy post-baby body in Sports Illustrated - Radar
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda had the best time ever at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Lainey Gossip
  • Star Wars Land will open in 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here