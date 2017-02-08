Rihanna Channels Amelia Earhart for 'Harper's Bazaar' Cover Shoot

Rihanna does an Amelia Earhart-inspired photo shoot for her Harper’s Bazaar March 2017 cover, on newsstands February 21.

Here’s what the 28-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On Amelia Earhart and her fearlessness in taking on a manâ€™s world: â€œThereâ€™s something so special about a woman who dominates in a manâ€™s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. Amelia Earhart was such a dynamic force in her industry, setting multiple aviation records in her time. So it was a no-brainer for me to team up with Harperâ€™s BAZAAR in honor of a woman who held her own with the big boy

