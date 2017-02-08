Ryan Reynolds Says His Proudest Moment as a Dad is Seeing His Daughters Bond

Ryan Reynolds is sharing what he loves most about being a dad.

While being honored by Hasty Pudding Theatricals over the weekend, the 40-year-old actor opened up about his two daughters – two-year-old James and four-month-old Ines.



“Just seeing my older daughter be so infatuated with our younger daughter, who’s 4 months old,” Ryan said. “Seeing her kiss her and hug her and hold her and do all those things, those kinda crush me. Whereas they might put anyone else to sleep. But for me, that’s pretty cool.”

