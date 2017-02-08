Top Stories
Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 9:28 pm

Ryan Reynolds Says His Proudest Moment as a Dad is Seeing His Daughters Bond

Ryan Reynolds is sharing what he loves most about being a dad.

While being honored by Hasty Pudding Theatricals over the weekend, the 40-year-old actor opened up about his two daughters – two-year-old James and four-month-old Ines.

“Just seeing my older daughter be so infatuated with our younger daughter, who’s 4 months old,” Ryan said. “Seeing her kiss her and hug her and hold her and do all those things, those kinda crush me. Whereas they might put anyone else to sleep. But for me, that’s pretty cool.”

Also pictured inside: Ryan grabbing coffee on Wednesday (February 8) in New York City.
Photos: AKM-GSI, WENN
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Ines Reynolds, James Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds

