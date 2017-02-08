Scarlett Johansson & Diane Kruger Are amfAR Beauties in NYC

Scarlett Johansson and Diane Kruger are upping their style games.

The ladies hit the red carpet looking gorgeous at the 2017 amfAR New York Gala held at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday evening (February 8) in New York City.

Also in attendance were Victoria Justice, Ellie Goulding, Zoe Kravitz, Paris Hilton, Chloe Sevigny, Alan Cumming, Jeremy Piven, and Madison Beer.

“When you’re on your way to #amfARNewYork & your driver asks you if you want to put what you’re holding in the trunk but it’s just your dress,” Victoria tweeted.

FYI: Diane is wearing Versace. Chloe is wearing Miu Miu. Zoe is wearing Versace.

15+ pictures inside of Scarlett Johansson, Diane Kruger, and more at the amfAR Gala…