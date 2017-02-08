Selena Gomez Hopes Her New Show '13 Reasons Why' Helps People Who 'Deserve to be Heard'

Top Stories
Selena Gomez is all smiles as she makes her way out of an event on Wednesday night (February 8) in New York City.

The 24-year-old entertainer went business casual in a red blouse under a rust dress with heels as she made her way to dinner.

Later that night, Selena grabbed dinner with the cast of her new show 13 Reasons Why – including Tommy Dorfman, Christian Lee Navarro, Dylan Minnette, and Katherine Langford – where she opened up about what the show means to her.

“What 13 reasons why has represented was an authentic story of what every kid deals with in every day life. The pressure, the unrealistic expectations of what they believe they should be. Whether you have read this book or not, it’s a story of what every kid does and will continue to go through – unless we keep talking about it. People are hurting and deserve to be heard. Tired of others portraying a false idea of what every day life is. I hope @13reasonswhy can enlighten people to what words mean when you say them,” Selena captioned her below post.

Just Jared on Facebook
  • Koos

    she collects mexican items like dope?

  • The truth is ALWAYS out there

    RELEASE HER SOUL!!

    The world (most of it) is destroying the twin flame God created for everyone to see. It is still incomplete and split. See and read more on the link and throughout his threads for the truth.

    The truth is ALWAYS out there.

    http://youneedtosee.weebly.com/

  • Toni gee

    That outfit is hideous but she is still adorable!

  • Joy

    Isn’t it?! That’s what I came to say! :)

  • Joy

