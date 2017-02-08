'Stranger Things' Cast Opens Up About Season Two in 'Entertainment Weekly'

The cast of Stranger Things are giving fans a first glimpse of season two of their hit show on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, on newsstands on February 10.

Here’s what the show’s stars – Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp – had to say:

Millie on fan’s reactions to the show: “I went to Manila last year; there were people camping outside the hotel, crying, and literally hyperventilating. I was like, ‘Why do you like me so much? I’m just boring old Millie.’”

Gaten on the show’s unexpected success: “I always joke around with the Duffers, ‘Why couldn’t you make the first season just okay?’ It’s like how they never expected Barb to be a hit — they never expected the show to be as successful.”

Creator Ross Duffer on season two: “It’s a balance of the comfort you’re familiar with but then trying to take it in new directions. That’s what we’re trying to strike with season 2.”

