Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 2:59 pm

'Stranger Things' Cast Opens Up About Season Two in 'Entertainment Weekly'

'Stranger Things' Cast Opens Up About Season Two in 'Entertainment Weekly'

The cast of Stranger Things are giving fans a first glimpse of season two of their hit show on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, on newsstands on February 10.

Here’s what the show’s stars – Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp – had to say:

Millie on fan’s reactions to the show: “I went to Manila last year; there were people camping outside the hotel, crying, and literally hyperventilating. I was like, ‘Why do you like me so much? I’m just boring old Millie.’”

Gaten on the show’s unexpected success: “I always joke around with the Duffers, ‘Why couldn’t you make the first season just okay?’ It’s like how they never expected Barb to be a hit — they never expected the show to be as successful.”

Creator Ross Duffer on season two: “It’s a balance of the comfort you’re familiar with but then trying to take it in new directions. That’s what we’re trying to strike with season 2.”

For more from the cast of Stranger Things, visit EW.com.

stranger things cast entertainment weekly cover 01

Photos: Entertainment Weekly
