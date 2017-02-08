'Survivor' 2017 - Meet 20 'Game Changers' Contestants!

Survivor season 34, with the theme Game Changers, just announced the 20 returning cast members who will compete for the million dollar prize!

All twenty of the contestants have played on at least one season of the show in the past, and many have competed in two seasons. The group contains a mix of winners, runner-ups, and those who did not make it as far.

Of course, Jeff Probst will be returning once again for the show! Stay tuned on Wednesday, March 8 for the two hour premiere episode!

