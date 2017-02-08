Top Stories
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 1:20 pm

'Survivor' 2017 - Meet 20 'Game Changers' Contestants!

Next Slide »

'Survivor' 2017 - Meet 20 'Game Changers' Contestants!

Survivor season 34, with the theme Game Changers, just announced the 20 returning cast members who will compete for the million dollar prize!

All twenty of the contestants have played on at least one season of the show in the past, and many have competed in two seasons. The group contains a mix of winners, runner-ups, and those who did not make it as far.

Of course, Jeff Probst will be returning once again for the show! Stay tuned on Wednesday, March 8 for the two hour premiere episode!

In the meantime, click through the slideshow below and watch a preview to stay in Survivor mode until March!

Click through the slideshow to meet all the of contestants!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Survivor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West did not produce a diss song about Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Meghan Markle's "H" ring is not for boyfriend Prince Harry - Gossip Cop
  • Gigi Hadid has her own custom Barbie doll - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen debuts sexy post-baby body in Sports Illustrated - Radar
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda had the best time ever at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Lainey Gossip
  • Star Wars Land will open in 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here