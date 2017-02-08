'Survivor: Game Changers' Will Feature New Immunity Idol Twist

There will be another evolution of the hidden immunity idol for the upcoming 34th season of Survivor: Game Changers.

Host Jeff Probst reveals that the idols will be hidden in various ways, so they aren’t so easy to find.

“Given that it is Game Changers, we’re going to change the game constantly. So when it comes to idols, there will be no consistency,” Jeff told EW. “Usually there’s a theme. You have to find them in a certain way or work a certain amount of effort to get it. Not this time. One might drop in your lap, one might be at Tribal, one might be at the bottom of the well, one might be at a challenge.”

He continued, “It depends how often idols get played for how far down the list we’ll get. Because if idols are held until the end, then we won’t see anything and we’ll use them next year. But if things go well and people start playing their idols — which I think will happen — it could be a really fun and crazy adventure to watch them and what they have to do to get them.”

Survivor: Game Changers premieres on Wednesday, March 8 @ 8PM ET on CBS.