Tara Palmer-Tomkinson Dead - Socialite Dies at 45 After Battling Brain Tumor

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, a well-known English socialite, has passed away at the age of 45 after battling what was reported as a non-malignant brain tumor.

She was found passed away at her apartment in South Kensington. She was the goddaughter of Prince Charles‘, and he mourned her death with a brief statement saying he was “deeply saddened” by her passing, the BBC reports.

Tara was a regular name in the tabloids in the 90s, and publicly battled a cocaine addiction which she later discussed in interviews.

She was diagnosed with the brain tumor last January. It is unknown if the tumor caused her death at this time. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this time.