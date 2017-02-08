Top Stories
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 1:34 pm

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson Dead - Socialite Dies at 45 After Battling Brain Tumor

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson Dead - Socialite Dies at 45 After Battling Brain Tumor

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, a well-known English socialite, has passed away at the age of 45 after battling what was reported as a non-malignant brain tumor.

She was found passed away at her apartment in South Kensington. She was the goddaughter of Prince Charles‘, and he mourned her death with a brief statement saying he was “deeply saddened” by her passing, the BBC reports.

Tara was a regular name in the tabloids in the 90s, and publicly battled a cocaine addiction which she later discussed in interviews.

She was diagnosed with the brain tumor last January. It is unknown if the tumor caused her death at this time. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: RIP, Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West did not produce a diss song about Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Meghan Markle's "H" ring is not for boyfriend Prince Harry - Gossip Cop
  • Gigi Hadid has her own custom Barbie doll - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen debuts sexy post-baby body in Sports Illustrated - Radar
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda had the best time ever at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Lainey Gossip
  • Star Wars Land will open in 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here