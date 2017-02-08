Top Stories
Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Tom Brady's Super Bowl Jersey May Be Found After All

Tom Brady's Super Bowl Jersey May Be Found After All

There’s some new information coming to light regarding Tom Brady‘s missing Super Bowl jersey.

The 39-year-old New England Patriots quarterback’s winning jersey may be on a truck headed to Boston right now, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell the site that the truck was loaded with tons of equipment after the game and they are “hopeful” that it’s there.

Pictured: Tom attends A Triumphant Celebration with Living Legend, Tom Brady on Wednesday (February 8) in Boston, Mass.

