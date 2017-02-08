Tom Brady's Super Bowl Jersey May Be Found After All

There’s some new information coming to light regarding Tom Brady‘s missing Super Bowl jersey.

The 39-year-old New England Patriots quarterback’s winning jersey may be on a truck headed to Boston right now, according to TMZ.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Brady

Law enforcement sources tell the site that the truck was loaded with tons of equipment after the game and they are “hopeful” that it’s there.

Pictured: Tom attends A Triumphant Celebration with Living Legend, Tom Brady on Wednesday (February 8) in Boston, Mass.

10+ pictures inside of Tom Brady at the Boston celebration…