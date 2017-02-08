Top Stories
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Puts Abs on Full Display, Talks About Oscars Snub with 'New York' Magazine

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Tom Hiddleston Discusses Taylor Swift Relationship, Explains 'I Heart T.S.' Tank Top

Scottie &amp; Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Wed, 08 February 2017 at 3:24 pm

Why Did Madonna Initially Dispute Adoption Story?

Why Did Madonna Initially Dispute Adoption Story?
  • Find out why Madonna disputed original reports that she was adopting again – TMZ
  • This Teen Mom‘s boyfriend reportedly did something uncalled for – Radar
  • Is KJ Apa okay!? – Just Jared Jr
  • Tom Hiddleston explained that infamous tank top – DListed
  • Bella Thorne is working on her fitness – Hollywood Tuna
  • What does “Easy D” mean, Donald Trump? – Towleroad
  • Celebs are loving posting photos of their feet – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Madonna, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West did not produce a diss song about Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Meghan Markle's "H" ring is not for boyfriend Prince Harry - Gossip Cop
  • Gigi Hadid has her own custom Barbie doll - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen debuts sexy post-baby body in Sports Illustrated - Radar
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda had the best time ever at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Lainey Gossip
  • Star Wars Land will open in 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here