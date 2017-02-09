Armie Hammer Found an Awesome Spot in the Frankfurt Airport

Armie Hammer wears his arm in a sling while heading into LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Wednesday (February 8) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actor was on his way to Berlin, where he landed the next day, and he had a layover in Frankfurt.

While in the airport, Armie found a gym and decided to work on his boxing skills with his one good arm.

“Not gonna lie… this might be the nicest airport I’ve been to,” Armie captioned the below photo on Instagram. In hashtag format he wrote, “They won me over with a heavy bag.”