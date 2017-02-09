Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Top Stories
Thu, 09 February 2017 at 1:45 am

Ashley Graham is clearing up some confusion with her new Vogue magazine cover.

The 28-year-old model appears alongside Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and more beautiful ladies.

Some commenters on social media are questioning why Ashley had to pose with her hand on her thigh, speculating that it may be to make her appear smaller.

“I chose to pose like that. No one told me to do anything,” Ashley wrote in the comments section of her Instagram post.

There’s also some criticism about the length of Gigi‘s arm.

WHAT DO YOU THINK about the latest Vogue cover?
Photos: Inez and Vinoodh/Vogue
  • Wendy

    lol if that’s not photoshop Gigi has some serious alien hands.

  • lolo

    just curious- am i the only person that find none of these faces attractive? besides Ashley? she is pretty but the others… meh.

  • lolo

    just curious- am i the only person that find none of these faces attractive? besides Ashley? she is pretty but the others… meh.

  • HG

    Oh my god. I didn’t even notice that! lol You’re talking about that arm that’s wrapped around Kendall’s stomach and under Ashley Graham’s elbow right?? So weird…

  • Wendy

    lol yeah that’s the one! I mean, I guess it’s possible but her fingers would have to be freakishly long lol.

  • Wendy

    lol yeah that’s the one! I mean, I guess it’s possible but her fingers would have to be freakishly long lol.

  • The truth is ALWAYS out there

    RELEASE HER SOUL!! The world (most of it) is destroying the twin flame God created for everyone to see. It is still incomplete and split. See and read more on the link and throughout his threads for the truth. The truth is ALWAYS out there!

    http://youneedtosee.weebly.com/

  • Joy

    That’s why Trump had his hands shrunk. To embiggen stuff.

  • Succubus

    Why are Kendull and Gigi on the cover?

    Liu Wen and Ashley Graham are gorgeous.

  • RP

    I guess if it’s real she can be cast in the next Fantastic Four and they can save a lot on CGI.

  • LolaLola

    boring models and another fug shopped vogue cover

