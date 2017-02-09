Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Ashley Graham is clearing up some confusion with her new Vogue magazine cover.

The 28-year-old model appears alongside Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and more beautiful ladies.

Some commenters on social media are questioning why Ashley had to pose with her hand on her thigh, speculating that it may be to make her appear smaller.

“I chose to pose like that. No one told me to do anything,” Ashley wrote in the comments section of her Instagram post.

There’s also some criticism about the length of Gigi‘s arm.

